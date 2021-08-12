Cancel
Kent County, RI

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Eastern Kent, Northwest Providence, Southeast Providence by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Kent; Northwest Providence; Southeast Providence; Western Kent EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 102 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern Connecticut, central, eastern, northeastern, southeastern and western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from this evening through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 17:16:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 516 PM HST, radar showed rainfall beginning to trend downward, with rainfall rates over the Kohala Mountains around 1 inch per hour. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kapaau, Kohala Ranch, Kawaihae, Pololu Valley, Halaula, Waimanu Valley, Puako, Hawi, Kamuela, Waipio Valley and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 700 PM HST if flooding persists.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 19:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 1007 PM MST, Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Banning Creek has exceeded its banks, which will result in flooding of low water crossings in the warned area. Additional washes are also flooding across the area with reports of flood prone roads closed in portions of Cochise County. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford and Charleston. This includes the following streams and drainages Walnut Gulch, Spring Creek, Whitewater Draw, San Pedro River and Gadwell Canyon. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Carson City, NVweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Walker, Washoe, Pyramid, Lahontan, and Rye Patch. * WHEN...Noon to 10 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Highest in southeast San Luis Obispo County and the northeast portion of the Antelope Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery Heavy rainfall has ended, but localized flooding along rivers and streams are possible during the overnight hours The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern District of Columbia Southeastern Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Arlington County in northern Virginia East Central Fairfax County in northern Virginia * Until 600 AM EDT. * At 217 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Arlington... Bethesda Langley Park... Fairland White Oak... Takoma Park Colesville... Kemp Mill Chevy Chase... North Kensington South Kensington... Forest Glen Hillandale... Martin`s Additions North Chevy Chase... Friendship Village Wheaton-Glenmont... American University Georgetown... Ballston
Glenn County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; Trinity; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUE TO GUSTY NORTHEAST TO EAST WINDS AND DRIER RH VALUES .A large trough digging to our east mid-week is expected to bring gusty northeast to east winds across upper elevations of Trinity and northeastern Mendocino county, as well as most of Lake county, late Tuesday night and Wednesday. These winds will be accompanied by a drying trend, with poor RH recoveries expected both Tuesday and Wednesday night along upper slopes and ridges. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday evening through Wednesday afternoon. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 264. Elevations above 2500 ft in Fire weather zones 277 and 283. * WIND...North to Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph possible along exposed ridges late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Residual light NE to E winds are possible Wednesday night as well, although speeds are expected to significantly weaken Wednesday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Widespread afternoon humidities in the teens Tuesday will likely be followed by poor recoveries in the low 30`s Tuesday night at elevations above 2500 ft in Trinity, northeastern Mendocino, and Lake county. Recoveries may continue to trend down for Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Inyo County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Death Valley National Park, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 02:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of water, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Target Area: Death Valley National Park; Owens Valley; Western Mojave Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Temperatures 105 to 110 degrees at Barstow and Pahrump, around 105 in the Owens Valley and 120 to 123 at Furnace Creek in Death Valley National Park. * WHERE...In Nevada, Western Clark and Southern Nye County. In California, Owens Valley, Death Valley National Park and Western Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Los Angeles County, CAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Cuyama Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 03:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Cuyama Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys; San Luis Obispo County Mountains EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 expected. Overnight low temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 70s in Antelope Valley and portions of the San Luis Obispo County interior. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chattahoochee County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chattahoochee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY THROUGH 115 AM EDT At 1254 AM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong storm within a tropical rain band over Jamestown and south Fort Benning, or 3 miles southwest of Cusseta...moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Enhanced risk of a brief tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Storms embedded within a tropical rainband have exhibited localized rotation. A brief tornado could quickly form. Some locations in the path of this storm include Fort Benning/lawson Army Air Fld and Jamestown/south Fort Benning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Garfield, McCone, Petroleum by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Petroleum, Garfield and McCone Counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Loudoun County, VAweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 22:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Loudoun Earlier heavy rainfall has brought Catoctin Creek out of its banks. Localized flooding is possible in the affected region The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 615 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 1209 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Clarks Gap Road near Hamilton Station Road Old Wheatland Road at Clover Hill Road Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Humboldt County, NVweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with highs in the upper 90s to around 105. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat over long periods will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Eureka County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southeastern Elko County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 13:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southeastern Elko County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. * WHERE...Southeastern Elko County. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities or those sensitive to heat. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DO NOT leave children or pets in unattended vehicles as the temperatures can quickly become lethal.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 22:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-17 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 1045 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Hawaii County, HIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 18:52:00 Expires: 2021-08-16 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY Weather radar shows that the heavy rain has diminished. Therefore, the Flood Advisory has been cancelled.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-17 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Loudoun Earlier heavy rainfall has brought Catoctin Creek out of its banks. Localized flooding is possible in the affected region The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in North Central Loudoun County in northern Virginia * Until 615 AM EDT Tuesday. * At 1209 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Clarks Gap Road near Hamilton Station Road Old Wheatland Road at Clover Hill Road Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kent FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN CROSBY, SOUTHWESTERN DICKENS, GARZA, SOUTHEASTERN HOCKLEY, KENT, SOUTHERN LUBBOCK, LYNN, SOUTHERN STONEWALL AND NORTHEASTERN TERRY COUNTIES At 1257 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to slowly moving thunderstorms. This activity continues to slowly drift to the south while individual storms move to the northeast. The line of heaviest precipitation is currently falling from near Tahoka to Post to Jayton to Aspermont. Minor flooding is ongoing in the typical low spots across this warned area along with ponding of water on roadways. Up to 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Southern Lubbock, Slaton, Post, Tahoka, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Wolfforth, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, O`donnell, Kalgary, Girard, Justiceburg, Caprock, Southland, Grassland, Clairemont, and Woodrow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding and ponding of water on area roadways.
Kent County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 23:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-17 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Crosby County in northwestern Texas Southwestern Dickens County in northwestern Texas Garza County in northwestern Texas Southeastern Hockley County in northwestern Texas Kent County in northwestern Texas Lubbock County in northwestern Texas Lynn County in northwestern Texas Southern Stonewall County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Terry County in northwestern Texas * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to slowly moving thunderstorms that continue to move over areas that have recently received heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing in the typical low spots across this warned area along with ponding of water on roadways. Up to 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lubbock, Brownfield, Slaton, Post, Tahoka, Aspermont, Jayton, Lake Alan Henry, Wolfforth, Idalou, Lorenzo, Ransom Canyon, O`donnell, Kalgary, Girard, Southland, Caprock, Grassland, Justiceburg and Woodrow. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in continued minor flooding and ponding of water on area roadways.

