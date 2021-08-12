Severe Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Tazewell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LOGAN...SOUTHEASTERN TAZEWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN MCLEAN COUNTIES At 440 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Atlanta, or 9 miles northeast of Lincoln, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Beason. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 5 and 13. Interstate 55 between mile markers 129 and 145. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH