Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bristol by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-17 22:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For detailed information including observed and forecast stages, flood impacts, flood history, FEMA Flood Hazard Layers, and more, please visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=gsp The next statement should be issued this evening before 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina French Broad River At Marshall affecting Madison County. .Heavy rainfall is expected over the lower French Broad River basin as Tropical Storm Fred lifts north into the southern Appalachians on Tuesday, producing as much as 2-4" of new rainfall by midnight Wednesday. This rainfall will cause significant rises within the lower French Broad River and Ivy Creek watersheds and Minor flooding of common areas from Woodfin to Marshall to Walnut is likely through Wednesday. More significant, Moderate flooding of the lower French Broad River is possible if heavier rainfall develops or the rainfall occurs over a shorter period of time. Please stay weather aware and monitor the latest forecast updates. The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Warning for the French Broad River At Marshall. * From this evening to early Thursday afternoon. * At 3:00 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 4.0 feet and cresting. Additional rises are expected beginning late Tuesday morning. * Minor Flood Stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above Minor Flood Stage late this evening to a crest between 8.5 feet and 9.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below Minor Flood Stage early Thursday morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Minor Flood Stage. The French Broad River is approaching some buildings on Blannahassett Island and approaching residential yards along Island Road. Minor flooding along Rollins Road is likely. The river is approaching the railroad tracks in the Back Street area. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Minor flooding continues. The French Broad River is close to the top of the railroad tracks and starting to flood areas between Highway 70 and the normal riverbank. Floodwaters may begin to reach buildings along Back Street and on Blannahassett Island.