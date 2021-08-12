Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-12 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE BUSH FIRE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM MST THIS MORNING FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES At 349 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek and Tonto Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sunflower, Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Punkin Center and Tonto Basin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLEalerts.weather.gov
