Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 21:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-16 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Roosevelt Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1000 PM MST. * At 922 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Jakes Corner to Roosevelt Dam to near Claypool, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Roosevelt, Miami, Punkin Center, Roosevelt Dam, Claypool, Central Heights-Midland City, Tonto Basin, Tonto National Monument, Four Peaks, Apache Lake, Inspiration and Roosevelt Estates. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 240 and 261. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 220 and 229. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 255. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH