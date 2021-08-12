Flood Advisory issued for Macomb, Oakland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macomb; Oakland The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Macomb County in southeastern Michigan Oakland County in southeastern Michigan * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 518 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac, Novi, Mount Clemens, New Baltimore, Milford, Sterling Heights, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Rochester, South Lyon, Northville, Clinton, Detroit Zoo, West Bloomfield and Macomb Township. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.