Flash Flood Warning issued for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Macomb; Oakland; Wayne FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MACOMB, SOUTHERN OAKLAND AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 648 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated scattered thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flooding has been reported on I-94 and the Davison Freeway. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area this morning. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Warren, Livonia, Troy, Southfield, St. Clair Shores, Pontiac, Novi, Mount Clemens, Milford, Grosse Pointe, Downtown Detroit, Canton, Detroit, Sterling Heights, Dearborn, Royal Oak, Birmingham, South Lyon, Northville and Clinton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED