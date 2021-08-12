Flash Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 05:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Livingston FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING FOR LIVINGSTON COUNTY At 542 AM EDT, Law enforcement reports ongoing flooding in and around Howell. Flooding is occuring on I-96, with road closures reported. Rainfall will gradually taper off through the mid morning hours, with additional rainfall amounts of less than a quarter of an inch expected. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hartland, Howell, Brighton, Fowlerville, Cohoctah, Oak Grove, Deerfield Township, Chilson, Tyrone Township, Conway Township and Parkers Corners. This includes the following highways I-96 between mile markers 125 and 152. US-23 between mile markers 59 and 77. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED