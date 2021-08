Democrats’ control of the House is “in serious jeopardy,” declares David Bossie at The Washington Times. “Not only is history working against them” — a new president’s party almost always loses seats in its first midterm — but Dems can afford to lose only four votes. And because of the left’s “radical agenda,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi may not be able to stop “sizable Republican gains.” Fact is, Democratic control of the White House and both houses of Congress has been “an unmitigated disaster”: Americans aren’t feeling much relief from COVID, crime is “on the rise,” the White House is ignoring inflation and spending trillions, and parents are fuming over critical race theory in schools. The midterms are just 15 months away, and Democrats “have nothing to show for it.”