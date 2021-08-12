Cancel
Greenville, TX

PJC’s ESL students strive through new life in U.S.

By Travis Hairgrove
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
For more than 20 years, Amy Corrales has enjoyed teaching English to students from around the world.

Now teaching in-person at Paris Junior College’s Greenville campus and remotely from the college’s Quinlan location, Corrales is currently helping a total of 25 students—ranging in age from 18 to 60—who have come from countries including China, Bhutan, Peru, El Salvador and Mexico, and also have a diverse range of education backgrounds.

“I have some students who already have degrees from universities in other countries and are just wanting to work on their English to work in the U.S. or they are needing to take their TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) before continuing their education here. Then, I also have some who only have a sixth grade education or who are working on their GED,” Corrales said.

“Regardless, I respect them all for working full time all week and still making it a point to come to class to improve their English.”

While Corrales declined to share any specific personal stories about her past or current students out to concerns over confidentiality and safety, she is openly enthusiastic about what her student have been able to accomplish in their lives despite the odds.

“People sometimes look down on immigrants, but many of them have left some serious, horrific situations,” Corrales said of her students.

In addition to helping her students with their English, Corrales also enjoys immersing them in American culture with activities that include field trips to places like the Dallas Zoo, the Hong Kong Market in Plano, Greenville’s own Texan Theater, and other landmarks.

The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
Media Account for The Herald-Banner

