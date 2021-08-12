Groundbreaking Discovery in Thermoelectrics: Decoding Thermal Conductivity With Light

Micro/nano porous polymeric material is considered a unique industrial material due to its extremely low thermal conductivity, low density, and high surface area. Therefore, it is necessary to establish an accurate thermal conductivity prediction model suiting their applicable conditions and provide a theoretical basis for expanding of their applications. In this work, the development of the calculation model of equivalent thermal conductivity of micro/nano porous polymeric materials in recent years was summarized. Firstly, it reviews the process of establishing the overall equivalent thermal conductivity calculation model for micro/nano porous polymers. Then, the predicted calculation models of thermal conductivity are introduced according to the conductive thermal conductivity models and the radiative thermal conductivity models separately. In addition, the thermal conduction part is divided into the gaseous thermal conductivity model, solid thermal conductivity model and gas-solid coupling model. Finally, it is concluded that, compared with other porous materials, there are few studies on heat transfer of micro/nano porous polymers, especially on the special heat transfer mechanisms such as scale effects at the micro/nanoscale. In particular, the following aspects of porous polymers still need to be further studied: micro scaled thermal radiation, heat transfer characteristics of special morphologies at the nanoscale, heat transfer mechanism and impact factors of micro/nano porous polymers. Such studies would provide a more accurate prediction of thermal conductivity and a wider application in energy conversion and storage systems.