noble pure materials complete 'SUM santa catalina' shelter in córdoba, argentina
Located near the river in the heart of córdoba’s mountain range, argentina, ‘SUM santa catalina’ is a secluded shelter that serves as a social space, inviting family and friends to spend time together. the project by de la rua architecture studio takes shape as a warm, spacious environment, with noble, pure materials that convey the very essence of what they generate on their own. the architects designed a glazed suspended bridge to connect the two volumes that assemble the project, providing the visitors with the impression of being outside.www.designboom.com
