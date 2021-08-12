noble pure materials complete 'SUM santa catalina' shelter in córdoba, argentina

Arkham projects unveils its newly completed ‘wóolis house‘ in mérida, mexico, a site with a rich mayan heritage. in celebration of the history of its context, the design team and artisans name the project as an homage to the ancient mayan language, referencing the translated word for ‘ball,’ or ‘circle.’ this name echoes the central cylinder around which the dwelling is organized, and which defines the unique character of the space. the team notes that the house invites visitors to remember the origins of the yucatán capital, taking shape as a contemporary observatory that is illuminated by the shifting natural sunlight. this transforming lighting condition upon the concrete lattice visually represents the continual passage of time.