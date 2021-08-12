Cancel
Collier County, FL

Collier County COVID-19 test site expands hours to keep up with demand

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has expanded COVID-19 testing after health officials noticed an increased demand for it.

Testing site officials are seeing approximately 100 people come in for a COVID-19 test every day.

DOH-Collier offers appointment-only COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. You must call 239-252-6220 to make an appointment. The testing site is located at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County at 3339 E. Tamiami Trail, Naples, 34112.

Things to keep in mind:

• This is a drive-thru site.

• Face masks must be worn while waiting.

• No referral is needed to get a test. COVID-19 tests are free.

• Lightning, heavy rain, or gusty winds can slow operations or shut down the site.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, health officials said. COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and reduce your risk of severe illness.

The Moderna vaccine is readily available at DOH-Collier, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed. People who are 18 years and older are able to receive this vaccine.

For a list of vaccination sites, visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/.

The DOH-Collier call center is available Monday-Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and can be reached at 239-252-6220.

