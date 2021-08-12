Artist, gallerist, arts advocate, parent and aspiring geologist Ashanti McGee digs deep into the things she loves

It’s kind of difficult to succinctly describe Ashanti McGee. On one level, it’s not hard at all: She’s a painter, and a sublimely gifted one. (She’s also versed in drawing, illustration and sculpture.) Her piece for the 2019 Block 17 show at UNLV’s Donna Beam Gallery, “Neon as Oshun,” took an inherently kitschy medium, the black velvet painting, to an unexpectedly spiritual place with its luminous depiction of a Yoruba water goddess. It’s the kind of work that, once you’ve seen it, lives rent-free in your dreams.