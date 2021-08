I’m sure many people would agree that 2020 was catalytic for them. For me, it was the year I finally achieved 20/20 vision, and my eyes opened up to a world of reality. Up until this point in time, I had tried so hard to believe in hope. I found myself making excuses for other people’s behavior by doing too much compassion work on their behalf instead of taking care of my own needs first, which left me exhausted mentally and physically. I felt that I could no longer take on other people’s issues, and they needed to be accountable for their actions.