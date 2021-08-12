Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

True crime podcast ‘Chameleon: High Rollers’ dives into a world of freewheeling law enforcement and quirky criminals

By C. Moon Reed
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho doesn’t love a good true crime podcast? The best ones offer all-too-human characters, a compelling mystery, an engaging host, authentic soundbites and a sense that what you’re listening to really matters because you know it’s real. With the new podcast Chameleon: High Rollers, all of that is true, with a special bonus: The story mostly takes place in Las Vegas. As you listen, you’ll experience moment after moment of recognition, as the plot unfolds in your own backyard.

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#True Crime#Fbi#High Rollers#Chameleon#Fbi#Spotify#Google Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
KFI AM 640

5 True Crime Podcasts To Binge Right Now

It’s summertime, and we’re thirsty: Thirsty for true crime podcasts. But in such a popular genre, it can be hard to stand out. However, these five podcasts truly deliver the goods when it comes to the hair-rising true crime tales you crave. Whether it’s disturbing missing persons cases, possible Mafia connections to various murders, mishandled evidence and shocking confessions, or a modern-day serial killer and the algorithm that could stop him before he strikes again, these shows dive deep into the details and leave no stone unturned in their quest for the truth. If you love shows that uncover new evidence after decades, discover the future of murder investigations, and everything in between, your perfect podcast awaits. How refreshing.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
EntertainmentRadar Online.com

Convicted Con Artist And Televangelist Jim Bakker Loses Fight To Stop Fraud Investigation Into His COVID 'Cure'

Convicted con artist and infamous televangelist Jim Bakker has lost his fight to stop the ongoing investigation into his allegedly fraudulent COVID-19 "cure," which he hawked on his television show early into the coronavirus pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. Last June, Bakker, his Morningside Church and its production company sued...
Posted by
NBC News

Deported wounded with 'blood on my clothes,' says migrant van crash survivor

MCALLEN, Texas — His clothes were still stained with blood, his swollen hands hurt, and he had difficulty seeing because his glasses had broken in the accident. It was getting dark, and he didn’t know where he was. An immigration agent told him to go across the bridge with the rest of the detainees: He was being returned to Mexico three days after having survived one of the worst human smuggling tragedies in Texas.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Evicted Las Vegas tenant: ‘I do not know what I am going to do’

Inside Courtroom 8A of Las Vegas Justice Court last week, the benches were packed with renters and landlords battling over evictions that continued at a brisk pace despite a last minute, two-month extension of the federal protections meant to keep people in their homes. Vanessa Merryman, 41, was among the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy