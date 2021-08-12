True crime podcast ‘Chameleon: High Rollers’ dives into a world of freewheeling law enforcement and quirky criminals
Who doesn’t love a good true crime podcast? The best ones offer all-too-human characters, a compelling mystery, an engaging host, authentic soundbites and a sense that what you’re listening to really matters because you know it’s real. With the new podcast Chameleon: High Rollers, all of that is true, with a special bonus: The story mostly takes place in Las Vegas. As you listen, you’ll experience moment after moment of recognition, as the plot unfolds in your own backyard.lasvegasweekly.com
