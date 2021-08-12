True crime podcast ‘Chameleon: High Rollers’ dives into a world of freewheeling law enforcement and quirky criminals

It’s summertime, and we’re thirsty: Thirsty for true crime podcasts. But in such a popular genre, it can be hard to stand out. However, these five podcasts truly deliver the goods when it comes to the hair-rising true crime tales you crave. Whether it’s disturbing missing persons cases, possible Mafia connections to various murders, mishandled evidence and shocking confessions, or a modern-day serial killer and the algorithm that could stop him before he strikes again, these shows dive deep into the details and leave no stone unturned in their quest for the truth. If you love shows that uncover new evidence after decades, discover the future of murder investigations, and everything in between, your perfect podcast awaits. How refreshing.