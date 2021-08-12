Cancel
Neville Island Bridge Northbound Lanes To Close On Friday Night

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The northbound lanes of the Neville Island Bridge will be closed on Friday night.

The closure and work begin on Friday night at 9 p.m. and traffic will be detoured at Crafton-Moon beginning at 8 p.m. The closure will be in place through 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

It’s already been a dangerous year for construction workers from drivers not paying attention. With heavy road projects like the Neville Island Bridge, PennDOT is making sure drivers know the rules of the road.

Statewide in 2021, drivers have driven into construction zones 96 times. Eighteen of those have resulted in injuries. As one of PennDOT’s biggest projects is ongoing, leaders wanted to rehash road etiquette to keep their workers safe.

Pennsylvania has passed the Move Over Law that requires drivers to slow down and switch lanes when approaching a downed vehicle and also has speed enforcement in place to deter drivers from going too fast in work zones.

With concrete repairs, bridge painting and steel repairs happening on the Neville Island Bridge for the foreseeable future, PennDOT says it’s enough workers have to worry about job safety, they don’t need the stress of worrying about reckless drivers too.

“Although we do have a slightly less amount of folks on the road this year, the speeding has actually increased and the fatalities have increased since the pandemic started,” said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni with PennDOT.

As for when the Neville Island Bridge project will be done, drivers can expect to see closures northbound a few more times this year and southbound next year. The project will finish in 2023.

