Police: One dead, five injured in multiple shootings in Cincinnati

A series of shootings overnight left one person dead and five others injured, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers responded around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to 30 Craft Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders transported the victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with minor injuries.

A short time later, Kyran Reese, 19, arrived at Cincinnati Children's Hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said Reese was also shot on Craft Street. Reese died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

A third shooting victim arrived at Christ Hospital just after midnight, and medical staff transported that victim to UCMC with serious injuries. Officials believed this shooting might have occurred on the 700 block of Derrick Turnbow Avenue.

Police said a fourth individual was shot in the face inside of the McDonald's at the corner of East McMillan Street and Victory Parkway. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers also were called to Forest Avenue in Avondale for a shooting. There they found another victim, and first responders transported them to UCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called around 10:50 p.m. to 1214 Vine St. for a sixth shooting victim. A male adult was found there and also transported to UCMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the suspect of this shooting left the scene in a gold Toyota, which is believed to have front-end damage.

Police said no arrests had been made in any of these incidents as of Thursday morning.