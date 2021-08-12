Cancel
Owensboro, KY

Juvenile charged for shooting into unoccupied home, fleeing police

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

A juvenile was charged with criminal mischief and fleeing police Tuesday, after allegedly shooting into an unoccupied home on Holly Avenue.

Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the 1000 block of Holly Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, to a call of a firearm discharge. Reports say an unoccupied home had been struck several times by bullets.

Reports say a juvenile in the neighborhood fled from officers and was seen discarding a handgun. The juvenile was apprehended, and the handgun was recovered.

The juvenile, who is 17, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence, which are both class D felonies. The juvenile was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a handgun by a minor first offense and second-degree fleeing/evading police.

The juvenile was transported to the youth detention center in Warren County. The names of juveniles charged with criminal offenses are kept confidential.

