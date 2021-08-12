Cancel
Ohio County, KY

Man killed in motorcycle collision in Ohio County

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

A Fordsville man was killed Tuesday during a vehicle collision in Ohio County.

Ohio County Sheriff's Department reports say a motorcycle driven by Phillip A. Hall, 48, of Fordsville, was driving west on Kentucky 54 West at the intersection of Hawesville Road in Fordsville at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Reports say a delivery truck turned in front of Hall's motorcycle.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene, reports say.

Reports say the collision is under investigation.

