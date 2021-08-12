Cancel
NFL

Philly's new mandate means Eagles fans will need to mask up at certain spots inside the Linc

6abc Action News
 5 days ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers for their preseason opener on Thursday as new mask rules go into effect in the city.

Here's what you need to know if you are attending the game:

All guests and staff will need to wear a mask in indoor spaces at Lincoln Financial Field including elevators and restrooms, even if you're fully vaccinated.

"Fans are not required to wear a mask outdoors," the Eagles said in a statement Wednesday. "Individuals who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unles actively eating or drinking. Fans should bring their own masks to the stadium."

The Eagles say they are communicating directly with season ticket holders and fans scheduled to attend the game to make sure they are fully aware of the updated policy.

"We will continue to monitor developments and remain prepared to adjust stadium policies quickly and safely as needed," the Eagles said.

The city's new mask mandate went into effect at midnight Thursday.

According to the Department of Public Health, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, especially the delta variant, the city now requires masks be worn inside businesses unless the business requires proof of vaccination.

RELATED: Philadelphia imposes new mask mandate to combat rise in COVID cases

"That means everyone in Philadelphia must wear a mask when going into any business or institution, with an exception for those that require vaccinations. Restaurants and bars will need to require masks for all staff and customers, except when people are seated and actively eating and drinking," Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said.

To prove vaccination status, people will need to carry their vaccination card or a photo of the card.

Sporting events and concerts came into play with the additional announcement. Health officials also said that unseated outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people are required to have everyone masked.

Philadelphia Acting Health Commissioner Bettigole announces new mask mandate.

Like the Eagles games at the Linc, people sitting outside at a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park will not need to be masked since fans are seated. Everyone must wear as mask in indoor spaces at Citizens Bank Park, too.

As for the Wells Fargo Center, home of the Philadelphia Flyers and 76ers, you will have to wear a mask at indoor concerts and shows if vaccine proof isn't mandated for all.

RELATED: Headed to 'Made in America?' Here's what you need to know

Last year, the NFL scrapped the entire preseason schedule due to COVID-19.

Eagles fans are eager to see quarterback Jalen Hurts as he takes the reigns of the offense, though head coach Nick Sirianni has not officially named him the starting QB or said how much the starters will play.

"One of the things we have to our advantage is that nobody knows what we're running," Sirianni said.

So far, Sirianni has made a good impression with his players.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham said, "Nick came in, he reminded me of myself- that's how I want to come in. Let these boys know each and every day this is what you got. This is what you're getting. I'm going to hold you accountable."

RELATED: Eagles' offense playing catchup with DeVonta Smith injury, Jalen Hurts' inexperience

DeVonta Smith's injury could delay the offense taking off once the games actually matter.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

