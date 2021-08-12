Fred weakens to tropical depression, but could strengthen later this week as it nears Florida

Fred weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over Hispaniola.

The National Hurricane Center clocked Fred heading west-northwest at 16 miles per hour. The storm system had sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

At 5 a.m., Fred was located between Hispaniola and Cuba. The storm's forecast remains in flux because its possible path includes warm water and land--if it hangs out over the water, it will likely strengthen.

Fred is also expected to slow down in the coming days. It will move across the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba today and Friday and approach the Florida Keys on Saturday.

On Sunday and Monday, Fred is expected to turn north along the west coast of Florida and move inland up the Florida Panhandle and into Georgia and Alabama.

There's a second area of interest the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the Atlantic Ocean. At this time, the tropical wave is located about 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

It has about a 60 percent chance to become a named tropical system in the next week. The current projected path is similar to Fred's, but obviously that forecast is subject to change.

2021 Hurricane Season

Fred is first named storm in five weeks. Our last named storm was Elsa , which became a hurricane July 2. Elsa made landfall in Florida on July 5 and headed north through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina before heading north along the East Coast.

Elsa was the earliest fifth-named storm ever, breaking the record set the year before in what became the most active hurricane season ever. However, since Elsa, there has been little to no tropical development.

Still the busiest part of the hurricane season remains ahead of us. Last week, the NOAA said the hurricane season "shows no signs of slowing," and even updated its prediction from 13-20 named storms to 15-21.

The peak period starts late August and goes into October. Peak day is September 10.