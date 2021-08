After several days of online petitioning, Twitch has responded to the #TwitchDoBetter campaign, which was started after surges of racist bots were used to attack streamers of colour. The hashtag was first used by streamer RekItRaven, who wanted to bring attention to the influx of racism that was going completely unmoderated by the platform. They tweeted earlier this week: "And it's happened again. This is absolutely enough. If you're taking 1/2 of our income then why are marginalized people still subject to lackluster safety protocols? #TwitchDoBetter <-- use the hashtag, don't just retweet".