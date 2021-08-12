Tonight's Forecast: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Laura Velasquez: An isolated shower or storm is not out of the question tonight as we wait for a cold front to clear the area but most locations will stay dry. Friday will be a much cooler and gradually less humid day with highs around 80 degrees. The weekend looks fantastic with overnight lows in the 50s, daytime highs near 80, and low humidity. Looking ahead to next week; temps and humidity will slowly increase by midweek. Have a great night!

TONIGHT: A lingering shower or storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Southwest/northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW : Decreasing clouds and gradually less humid. Highs around 80. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY : Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs near 80.

MONDAY : Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

