This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus face-off asks the question: Which $999 Galaxy is better? The answer isn’t cut and dry, and it depends on what’s more important to you. On the one hand, with the Galaxy Z Flip 3, you get a folding phone that’s really pocketable and fun to use. On the other, the Galaxy S21 Plus is a solid device that does just about everything well and looks great while doing so.