Jacksonville, FL

Sleeping grandmother pulled from burning home by grandson in Lakeshore area

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago

A man was able to rescue his sleeping grandmother from a burning home in the Lakeshore area of Jacksonville Thursday morning.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 5300 block of Appleton Avenue around 2:47 a.m. to a residential structure fire.

JFRD tweeted that when they arrived, crews found heavy fire coming from the home.

An adult grandson was able to rescue his sleeping grandmother before the house became fully engulfed, according to rescue crews. They were also able to rescue the family cat.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to determine a cause for the fire.

First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville local news

