Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Ecommerce is everywhere. How should retailers, particularly smaller retailers, decide which channels are the most important?

By Kevin McAllister
protocol.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood afternoon! From social to voice to new online marketplaces, ecommerce is everywhere these days, meaning that without the benefit of unlimited resources, there are often tough choices to be made. With this week's Braintrust question, we asked the experts to walk us through how retailers – particular smaller retailers – should be prioritizing the different ways that they sell to grow their businesses. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecommerce#Online Retailers#Customer Loyalty#Social Commerce#Covid#Dtc#Whatsapp#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Retailmit.edu

How In-Store Tech Will Transform Retail

The 10 Most Popular Articles in 2021 (So Far) Retail stores are being challenged like never before. Not only are consumers buying more goods online (a trend accelerated by the pandemic), but digital-first companies like Amazon are attacking brick-and-mortar retailers’ home turf by opening their own physical stores that combine online and offline attributes. To stay competitive, traditional retailers need to consider how adopting digital technology can improve the in-store customer experience, provide access to more data on customer preferences and habits, and potentially improve omnichannel operations.
Grocery & SupermaketThe Drum

The digital rebirth of the online grocer

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. The growth of the online grocery sector was...
RetailThe Drum

Walking the tech tightrope: how retailers can get it right

Stores everywhere are stuck in a race to innovate. But as consumers set digital wellbeing boundaries, Cecelia Girr and Skyler Hubler of TBWA’s cultural intelligence unit Backslash explain why retailers will be forced to walk an increasingly delicate tech tightrope. For more explore The Drum’s Retail Deep Dive. The race...
Retailmartechseries.com

M Science, the Leader in Research and Analytics, Launches Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform

Solution Provides Insights to Merchants, Brands, and Manufacturers. M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, announced the launch of their Retail and Consumer Brands Intelligence Platform. This new platform provides business-critical insights to the industry as it navigates post-COVID-19 consumer behavior and as the ecommerce landscape continues to rapidly evolve. Leveraging tested analytic models and a myriad of data inputs, this new solution delivers insights to more than a dozen industries including Animals & Pet Supplies, Apparel, Garden & Home, Sporting Goods and Toys & Games. The platform’s focus on ecommerce insights makes it a valuable tool for traditional retailers and brands as well as DTC and online-only players.
Beauty & Fashionmartechseries.com

Advertising Spends and Trends For B2C Brands

“We build relationships based on trust and scale our business on the premise that looking and feeling our best is not a luxury, but a necessity.” – Alex Dastmalchi. In 2010, Alex Dastmalchi sought out to provide quality self-care products at an affordable cost. Today, the Dastmalchi organization owns and operates a collection of lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands with products that are customer centered. One of these brands is the high-performing, skin-inclusive, self-care essentials for everyone, known as Vanity Planet. With the desire to produce top-selling skincare, we evolve our everyday beauty routine so we can continuously lead the charge in beauty technology. Since 2014, our belief is to bring our strong history of innovation and craftsmanship to bring additional value to the overall beauty industry. The large Vanity Planet community of beauty enthusiasts can expect trend-forward wellness products that deliver spa-grade experiences at home and that suit every skin type. We never cut corners when it comes to style, function, and attainability.
Internetchainstoreage.com

Survey: Social content from consumers beats influencer content

A new survey indicates that regular people have more impact on how consumers spend their money than influencers. “Shifts in Consumer Shopping Habits: Authenticity, Personalization and the Power of UGC,” a survey of 2,042 consumers across the U.S., UK and Australia ages 18-55 from visual content platform Stackla, shows the majority (79%) of respondents say that user-generated content (UGC), such as images and videos from other consumers, highly impacts their purchasing decisions. But only 9% say the same for content produced by influencers.
Retailfoodlogistics.com

Why CPG Marketers Need to Prepare for Hybrid and Omnichannel Future

After 18 months of lockdowns and restrictions, it’s no surprise that in-store shopping is on the rise. As a result, retail-focused brands are starting to look at moving their marketing budgets back to more traditional areas of spend like in-store activity. That said, while the future is looking hopeful for brick-and-mortar retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) sector, this by no means implies that shoppers want the same retail experience that they had pre-COVID-19.
Marketsaithority.com

Why Customers Share Their Data with You in the Cookiepocalypse Era?

The death of the third-party cookie. The” cookiepocalypse.” The cookie has crumbled. It’s the hottest of the hot topics right now: the big move by Google to do away with third-party cookie tracking – not to mention Apple’s privacy changes with iOS 14 – has pulled the rug from under the digital advertising world.
Retailaithority.com

Sendlane And ClickBank Partnership Empowers Ecommerce Retailers With Behavior- And Data-Driven Communications

Sendlane, a leader in email and SMS marketing automation for eCommerce merchants, announced that it has partnered with ClickBank, a leading global digital retailer, and affiliate marketplace. The partnership will give Sendlane clients the ability to quickly and easily integrate affiliate marketing capabilities into their business mix, while ClickBank vendors can enjoy Sendlane’s best-in-class email and SMS marketing automation.
Pet Servicesprotocol.com

Chewy might just be a retail company that uses tech exceptionally well

Is Chewy tech? From poaching tech talent in Beantown and breaking ground on its first automated fulfillment center to using its Chewy Innovation Blog to wax poetic about the company's "platform experience," the ecommerce site catering to our furry friends has certainly been building a resume for itself. As Biz...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

Today In Retail: Restructured Neiman Marcus Focused On Its Core; Antiques And Art Start Embracing eCommerce

In today’s top retail news, Neiman Marcus’ new strategy has some experts bullish about the brand’s prospects post-bankruptcy, while auction houses and art dealerships are figuring out how to deliver a seamless digital experience for consumers. Also, eCommerce platform Wish warns investors it may not rebound from a disappointing quarter until late this year, and YourMechanic introduces a new auto repair app.
RetailRetail Wire

Should retailers keep brands honest on their public commitments?

A new online retailer is going a long way to keep the brands it sells honest about their avowed commitments to environmental and social issues. Toward, a luxury platform that sells fashion and beauty brands, launched earlier this month and requires brands that it sells to go through a rigorous vetting process, according to Adweek. Brands must pass a 100-question exam that assesses their commitment to their stated brand values. The platform furthermore curates product based on social commitments, allowing customers to filter companies along criteria like commitment to workers rights, responsible water usage, minority-owned status, vegan product availability and low waste production.
RetailInvestor's Business Daily

How A Retail Maverick Turned Boot Barn Stores Into Pure Gold

Boot Barn CEO Jim Conroy may not be a cowboy. But he's definitely a maverick. Conroy, who grew up in New York, bucked common wisdom by stepping up the buildout of Boot Barn's (BOOT) physical stores. That's been his push since taking over as CEO in 2012. Conroy's strategy turned...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Parks Associates: For The First Time, Online Retailers Dominate As The Leading Channel For The Most Adopted Smart Home Devices

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates shows for the first time, online retailers dominate as the top channel for the most widely adopted smart home devices, including smart garage door openers, smoke or CO detectors, thermostats, door locks, video doorbells, networked cameras, in-wall outlets/switches, light bulbs, and plugs. Overall, more than one-third of US broadband households own at least one smart home device, and one-fourth of households with the most widely adopted devices report they purchased through an online-only retailer like Amazon.
Retaildenvergazette.com

Outdoor Retailer show smaller, but welcome

Retailers exhibiting at the Outdoor Retailer Summer show at the Colorado Convention Center said Tuesday this year’s version is smaller in every way. But they also expressed gratitude a live show was able to happen at all, albeit months later than the usual June time frame – which usually gives retailers time to take orders then roll production before the season is over.
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

August To Be Record For Retail Imports, NRF Says

The National Retail Federation is calling for the start of peak season to kick off with a bang. The group sees imports to the nation's largest retail container ports increasing 12.6% year-over-year in August to 2.37 million twenty-foot equivalent units, ahead of the recent monthly record established in May of 2.33 million.
RetailThe Drum

Phygital: the future of retail

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. Almost overnight in March last year, the option...

Comments / 0

Community Policy