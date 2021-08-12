Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Viral Video Shows Woman Wielding Sword In French Quarter – Labeled 'Katana Karen'

By Jake
Posted by 
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago

Video of an incident in the French Quarter of New Orleans has gone viral on social media, with a sword-wielding woman waving a blade around a crowd of people. The person who posted the video nick-named the woman “Katana Karen” after witnessing her behavior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UpfMl_0bPNvPSM00
Instagram via @erickmsanchez

According to the post that is below, the incident took place in the French Quarter and a quick search using context clues told me that it all happened down Rue Royal. The woman holding the sword, who is referred to in the post as #KatanaKaren, shouts at others on the street for apparently, “Picking a fight with the wrong b*%$#”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WizT4_0bPNvPSM00

As the woman explains her frustrations she tells the crowd, “I think you all were mouthing and thought there would be no consequences to your mouthing off”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HcLQX_0bPNvPSM00

The attitude continues as the woman says, “Well guess what m***** f*******? I live here, I work here, I ain’t scared of nobody”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aKHCj_0bPNvPSM00

“You wanna get poked?”, she asks the women across from her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfR8V_0bPNvPSM00

As the women being addressed attempt to explain themselves, the woman with the sword calls them, “sweaty b*****” and continues addressing the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G07G8_0bPNvPSM00

After pointing the sword towards another person, the woman finally proceeds to put the sword away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hB4fr_0bPNvPSM00

Video Of Woman With Sword In New Orleans

Now that you have gotten the breakdown, check out the entire incident posted to Instagram by @erickmsanchez below.

*** Warning – NSFW language is used in this video ***

You really never know what you will see down in the Big Easy, where things seem to be getting more interesting by the minute. Let’s hope that #KatanaKaren along with everyone else involved in the incident was able to get home safe and sound.

attachment-attachment-IMG_1664

Comments / 0

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#The Sword#French Quarter#Erickmsanchez#Katanakaren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Indy100

Shocking viral video shows anti-masker bullying elderly woman on subway for wearing a mask

Shocking viral footage of an anti-masker on a New York City subway train harassing an elderly woman, who was wearing a mask, has been widely condemned on social media. The footage, which was reportedly captured by @Subway_DJ and shared on Twitter and Instagram, called the man’s behaviour absolutely unacceptable. The incident is said to have taken place on a Q train in the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
Law EnforcementPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Viral Video Capturing Sheriff Lying On Unarmed Black Woman

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. A video went viral yesterday that made everyone that viewed it get sick to their stomach. Without out even listening to the sound a grown officer is scene restraining a young lady who appears to be a teenager, by sitting on her stomach causing her to vomit. With sound you can her the young lady pleading that she could breath while her mother pleads with the officer to please get off of her stomach and that it was over 100 degrees outside. Then while officers were taking the young lady to their vehicle the mother is slammed to the ground and cuffed. Viewers watched in horror wondering where did this happen and more importantly are these officers going to be relieved of duty just like the officers that kicked a woman in the face in Atlanta.
Behind Viral Videosnowdecatur.com

Woman complains to homeowner about her Tigger flag on porch; Video goes viral [VIDEO]

A complaint about a Tigger The Tiger flag went viral. TikTok user TizzyBizzy92 posted the video of her elderly neighbor knocking on her door to issue a complaint about the flag flying on her porch. That flag, seen in second video below, features Tigger with some butterflies with a blue background. The neighbor enjoys the American flag on the porch but thinks the Tiger flag is ‘tacky.’
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Shocking Video: Woman Gunned Down In Cold Blood On Brooklyn Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Shocking video shows the killing of woman on a Brooklyn street. The shooting happened outside an apartment building on Wednesday night. Police say the woman just walked up and opened fire, but no one knows why. No arrests have been made. On Friday, CBS2’s Dave Carlin talked with the victim’s mother. “They’re killing me. Y’all killed my baby!” Delia Berry said. (credit: NYPD) Berry has not seen the shocking video of a blonde suspect who exits a double-parked white sedan and appears both casual and determined as she walks up to her unsuspecting victim, Delia Johnson, and raises her gun before executing...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Some '90 Day Fiancé' Fans Suspect that Brandon's Dad Might Have a Serious Health Issue

Season 6, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? packed quite a punch. Ronald Smith accused Tiffany Franco of lusting over a cameraman. Mike Youngquist said that he was thinking about filing for divorce from Natalie Mordovtseva. Brandon Gibbs's dad, Ron, joined via video call to urge his son and Julia Trubkina to move back closer to home. Ron also said that he was having health issues. So, is he sick?
AnimalsPosted by
Fox News

Alligator sneaks up on unaware fisherman in viral video

Always be on the lookout. A group of people fishing in Florida was having a good time when they suddenly noticed that a visitor had snuck up on them: a large alligator. While no one was hurt, the video serves of a good example as to why it’s important to always be mindful near bodies of water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy