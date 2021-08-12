Girls Golf: Columbus School for Girls Unicorns aiming for third consecutive trip to state
Emma Kim and Kristina Ma had different mindsets in their debut seasons with the Columbus School for Girls golf team. Kim, a junior, was nervous when competing for the Unicorns two years ago in the first of their two consecutive trips to the Division II state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course. Ma, a freshman who is a veteran of the summer junior golf circuit, didn’t sweat teeing off in her first varsity match and just focused on playing her best round.www.dispatch.com
