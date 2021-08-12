Cancel
Columbus, OH

Girls Golf: Columbus School for Girls Unicorns aiming for third consecutive trip to state

Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Kim and Kristina Ma had different mindsets in their debut seasons with the Columbus School for Girls golf team. Kim, a junior, was nervous when competing for the Unicorns two years ago in the first of their two consecutive trips to the Division II state tournament at Ohio State’s Gray Course. Ma, a freshman who is a veteran of the summer junior golf circuit, didn’t sweat teeing off in her first varsity match and just focused on playing her best round.

