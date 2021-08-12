Canon USA chief talks COVID, marathons and Billy Joel
Kazuto "Kevin" Ogawa, president and CEO of Canon USA, has had a unique first year on the job as the new head of the camera and business machines giant's Melville-based arm. Ogawa, a 40-year-veteran of Tokyo-based Canon, took the reins of the company’s North American operations just as pandemic shutdowns began in April 2020. The company – which went remote for much of the health crisis – recently welcomed employees back to its marquee headquarters off the Long Island Expressway on a flexible rotating schedule.www.newsday.com
