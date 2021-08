If you are not the most green fingered of gardeners and would like a little help to look after your vegetable plot or garden you may be interested in a new smart garden robot called Sybil. Designed to automatically weed, plant seeds and care for your garden the unique robot has been created by Sterling Robotics based in California and uses a neural network combined with true vision to help map out your garden allowing Sybil to tend for it 24/7.