Elizabeth Blau has helped shape Las Vegas’ culinary scene—and guide it through dark times

We’ve all had those days, too many of them now, when we don’t know how to keep going. How to get out of bed. How to put one foot in front of the other. How to make it all work. Some days you just need to see it done first, then you can pull it together and maybe just take a step.¶There are different kinds of leaders. Some rely on their experience or their talent, while others are just incredibly agile, charismatic or diligent. An extraordinary leader has all those traits. But in our current times, a much more intuitive, deeply rooted leadership is required. Most days we need to see it done first. Show us the way out or the way in. That’s the first step.