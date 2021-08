I have felt for many years that on Martha’s Vineyard, I belong. Even before my parents brought me to the Vineyard as a teenager in the 1970s to live full time we were regular summer visitors to the Island that they had loved since the late 1940s. I graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and later, married my wife in a small ceremony less than a mile from my current home in Vineyard Haven. My parents are buried nearby, and I too will have my final rest on the Island, though hopefully no time soon.