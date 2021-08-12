A pair of indie movie houses are coming to Las Vegas
I saw Lost in Translation in a theater. Also, Trainspotting, Parasite and, more recently, The Sparks Brothers. These were not blockbuster films; they contained little or no CGI, had no after-credits scenes to tease the next installment, and Dwayne Johnson didn’t head-butt the story into their third acts. These were small, human stories, screened to a scale where their assorted minute details and nuances really mattered. When I watched Lost in Translation at home months after its theatrical release, I didn’t enjoy it as much. Its magic diminished in proportion to the size of screen it played on.lasvegasweekly.com
