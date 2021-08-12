Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

What the IPCC report should have told us

By Jody Tishmack
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with the recent IPCC report is that it is still talking about ‘average’ changes over the earth, discussing what might happen decades from now as a result of increased rate of change. Even if the message is labeled “code red” or urgent, it is still understating what is already happening. We continue to flog a dead horse; the ‘dead horse’ being the fact that scientists are still trying to convince people that climate change is happening and our situation is getting worse. People should already accept that this is true. It isn’t the average changes that will happen over the rest of this century that are threatening us. The earth’s climate has already destabilized to the point where abrupt, extreme weather events are already happening. It isn’t my poor diet that will kill me, it’s the heart attack.

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipcc#Western Us#Economy#Climate Science#Changing Climate#Ipcc#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Americans#Ev#Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

What to expect in the new IPCC report on climate change

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) will publish a new report on Monday Aug. 9. The report is expected to show temperatures rising more quickly than expected and show the long-term effects of increased CO2 in the air. Public and private actors must act now to get to net...
EnvironmentPosted by
Vice

'Nobody Is Safe' Warns Latest IPCC Climate Report

Human activity is an “unequivocal” driver of the climate crisis that affects every region on Earth, a reality that will have dire consequences for the coming decades but that also reasserts our own power to shape the long-term future of our planet and its inhabitants, according to a highly anticipated new report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released on Monday.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

‘The science is clear, there is no time left to waste’: Al Gore leads US reaction to IPCC report’s stark warnings

Leading figures say that time is running out to turn the tide on carbon emissions heating the planet as the US woke up on Monday to stark warnings from the UN’s landmark climate report.The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s leading body for assessing climate science, has published the first chapter of the Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), considered the most robust accounting of the crisis.The report is seen as a milestone ahead of the international climate summit, Cop26, in Glasgow this November. The assessment will play an important role in informing high-level discussions on how to cut...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Climate scientist on UN report: Just as bad as we expected

In a major United Nations report released last Monday, the more than 230 scientists who make up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change described "unprecedented" climate change over the past century and warned in similarly unambiguous language that the world will descend further into catastrophic warming absent rapid and aggressive action to cut emissions of carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases. We asked Peter Huybers, a professor of Earth and planetary sciences, about the research behind the report, the panel's first since 2013, and the harrowing details contained within it.
Environmentprweek.com

IPCC climate report: What are the implications for corporate ESG?

The recently released report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has added to mounting evidence that the impacts of climate change are catastrophic to the planet. The report details alarming findings, including the fact that the planet is warming at perilous levels and that the desecration of our planet is “unequivocally” caused by human activities.
Environmentinformnny.com

Concerning IPCC Climate Report Released

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change. Their most recent report details irreversible damage for centuries to millennia regarding changes to the ocean, ice sheets, and global sea level caused by climate change. Of the many alarming statistics, a few that stood out in particular were that in 2019, atmospheric CO2 concentrations were higher than at any time in at least 2 million years and our temperatures during the most recent decade (2011-2020) exceeded those of the most recent warm period, around 6,500 years ago. Prior to that, the next most recent warm period was about 125,000 years ago.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Groups Comment on IPCC Report

Industry body Oil & Gas UK (OGUK) has backed the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report “for adding new impetus to the transition to low-carbon energy”. OGUK said the UK’s oil and gas industry supports the findings of the report and its conclusion that the world must...
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

The Latest IPCC Report Says We're Probably Going to Pass the 1.5°C Climate Threshold. What's Next?

Three years ago the United Nations climate science body issued a landmark report warning that the planet was on track to blow past efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, a threshold that it warned would bring catastrophic and irreversible effects of climate change. But in that same report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) emphasized that many paths remained open for us to limit that damage—so long as we acted immediately.
EnvironmentNew Scientist

Will the IPCC report help focus politicians' minds on climate change?

World leaders must drastically scale up their plans to curb CO2 emissions if humanity is to avoid the worst consequences of a warming world outlined in last week’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Unfortunately, there is no sign of that happening yet, but observers say the publication should boost political action on emissions.
EnvironmentElite Daily

Experts Explain What You Can Do About Climate Change After That Scary IPCC Report

I’ll be honest: climate change is something I have a daily existential crisis over — and with its effects quite literally showing up on people’s doorsteps in the form of floods, wildfires, record heatwaves, and more, I know I’m not alone. On Aug. 9, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released an alarming report that was characterized as a “code red for humanity,” which is terrifying, to say the least. But while it’s easy to surrender to fatalist feelings of doom and gloom, there’s still time to turn things around. So, according to experts, here’s what you can do about climate change after the IPCC report.
Environmentresilience.org

IPCC Climate Report Signals “Code Red” for Humanity, but the reality is so much worse

Following on the heels of the “Net Zero by 2050” roadmap (NZE) from the International Energy Agency (IEA), is the latest IPCC Climate Report, which signals a “code red” for humankind in terms of widespread extreme weather events. It unequivocally establishes a near-linear relationship between cumulative anthropogenic CO2 emissions, as a result of burning fossil fuels and deforestation, and the planetary warming that is driving climate change.
EconomyFortune

Why the IPCC report is a ‘must read’ for corporate boards

“Anyone who’s read [The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] IPCC report that came out on [August 9] is still trembling,” Emma Stewart, Ph.D., sustainability officer at Netflix, said. "The findings, agreed to by 195 countries, show that humanity has delayed curbing our fossil-fuel emissions for so long that we can no longer stop global warming from intensifying over the next 30 years, though there is still a short window to prevent the most harrowing future," said Stewart, a scientist, who has worked in countries including Brazil, Mexico, and Kenya. "As Bill Gates put it, 'COVID is awful; climate change could be worse.'"

Comments / 0

Community Policy