Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

How Las Vegas became the perfect runway for electronic musician Illenium to take off in a new direction

By Amber Sampson
Las Vegas Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere aren’t many DJs who show up to a four-hour, stadium-sized set with a three-act structure in mind, but Illenium isn’t like other DJs. The 30-year-old electronic musician played the very first Allegiant Stadium show in July to a sold-out Las Vegas crowd, journeying through Ashes, Awake and Ascend, a trilogy of works that have become the pages of his origin story.

lasvegasweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Tori Kelly
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Musician#Angels Airwaves#Omnia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy