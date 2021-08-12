How Las Vegas became the perfect runway for electronic musician Illenium to take off in a new direction
There aren’t many DJs who show up to a four-hour, stadium-sized set with a three-act structure in mind, but Illenium isn’t like other DJs. The 30-year-old electronic musician played the very first Allegiant Stadium show in July to a sold-out Las Vegas crowd, journeying through Ashes, Awake and Ascend, a trilogy of works that have become the pages of his origin story.lasvegasweekly.com
