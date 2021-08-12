Cancel
Cedarburg, WIozaukeepress.com

Gene F. Smith

Gene F. Smith of Cedarburg passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the age of 86. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Smith. He was the beloved father of Michael (Joanne) Smith and Nicole Smith and loving grandpa of Anthony, Silas and Matthew. Gene is further survived by other family members and friends.
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Logan, UTcachevalleydaily.com

Andrew Walter Johnson

January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5) Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Addie June Benhardus

Derek and Kayla Benhardus of Fergus Falls are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Addie June Benhardus. Addie was born at LRH on June 21, 2021, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20-inches long. Addie was welcomed home by two older sisters, Ellie and Gracie. Grandparents:. Gary...
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Terry and Diane Brogren

The children of Terry and Diane Brogren happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. Terry and Diane (Bottrell) were married on Aug. 14, 1971, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. They have been blessed with two children, Scott (Tanya) Brogren of Wayne and Sarah (Patrick) Haynes of Ashland. They are amazing grandparents to five grandchildren: Haley, Hannah and Kyle Brogren and Olivia and Owen Haynes. Both Terry and Diane retired in 2018 after selling Tastee Treet, a Norfolk tradition, started by Terry's father, Louie, in 1949.
The Villages, FLvillages-news.com

Peggy Dawn Frank

Peggy Dawn Frank, 76, passed from this life at home on August 9, 2021 under the care of her husband John Frank Jr. and her son John Robert Frank in The Villages due to complications from cancer. Peggy was born in Baltimore Maryland the daughter of Robert and Ruth Fahnestock.
Tioga, NDMinot Daily News

MILESTONE: Tioga Legion Post to honor Postovit on 100th birthday

TIOGA – One hundred years is a significant milestone. On Sunday, Aug. 22, the North Dakota American Legion and American Legion Post 139 of Tioga will honor World War II veteran Arnold Postovit at a celebration for his 100th birthday. He is one of the last remaining World War II...

