Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Buckeyes to host a top 2022 defensive end target for official visit

By Caleb Houser
landgrantholyland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State is right in the heart of their fall football camp. On the practice fields, the top priority is gearing up for the start of the season — which is just three weeks from today. Seeing the social media content updates each day that show flashes of how talented this roster is should have fans both confident and excited for this team to once again be atop of the Big Ten and in the hunt for the College Football Playoff.

www.landgrantholyland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Oregon, OH
City
California, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
City
Florida, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Marvin Jones#American Football#Lettermen Row#American Heritage#On3 Com#De Marvin Jones Jr#Ducks#Buckeyes Insider#Buckeyesinsider#247sports#Bellflower#Ohiostate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLUSA Today

Ravens sign wide receiver, waive defensive end

The Baltimore Ravens have had their depth tested early during 2021 training camp due to absences and injuries. They team has been hit especially hard at the wide receiver position, where Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman, and Miles Boykin have all dealt with or are dealing with some type of injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: This Tim Tebow block attempt had fans laughing

Tim Tebow is trying to make an NFL comeback, this time as a tight end. To impress the Jacksonville Jaguars, he’s probably going to have to step up when it comes to his blocks. Tebow was mocked by fans for a pathetic block attempt during Jacksonville’s preseason game against the...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Identifies Tim Tebow’s Biggest Issue Right Now

Tim Tebow is fighting an uphill battle in his attempt to make the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the former quarterback turned tight end has impressed at times in training camp. Still, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer revealed that his former college football star is fighting one main issue at the moment.
NFLallfans.co

Seahawks Hosted Six Players For Tryouts/Visits

The Seattle Seahawks brought in six free agents for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, wound up going undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.
Ohio StateYour Radio Place

Changes announced for home OSU football games

COLUMBUS, OHIO–College football starts in less than a month and Ohio State has announced new protocols and changes for the upcoming season at the Shoe. First, there has been an update regarding masks. Masks will be required for all fans while in closed space areas such as while attending Skull...
NFLYardbarker

Buffalo Bills Training Camp: Defensive Ends Flashing

There's no other way to put it. Last season wasn't a very good one for the Buffalo Bills' defense, starting with the perimeter pass rush. Since then, they believe the players they've added and the improvement expected from everyone with the return to action of defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and return to full health of fellow defensive tackle Harrison Phillips will produce a different narrative in 2021.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Targets Former Buckeye Commit

As Jim Harbaugh continues to solidify his 2022 class and beyond, a host of scholarship offers were made official on Sunday following the conclusion of Michigan's biggest recruiting weekend - otherwise known as the 'BBQ at the Big House.'. Will Johnson, the top-rated player in the state of Michigan and...
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

New Crystal Ball pick for top A&M defensive target

Texas A&M hosted a ton of talent from all across the state and country this summer. Despite there only being four weeks in the month of June and one more in the month of July that were not recruiting dead periods, the Aggies took full advantage of that time. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy