Steelers Podcast: Steelers preseason numbers and those we need to see

By Bryan Anthony Davis
behindthesteelcurtain.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers achieved some stats victories in some categories against Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game. There is plenty of data that still needs to show up on the stat sheet. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Steelers at Eagles: How to watch/listen to the preseason game

Don't miss a minute of the action... below are all of the ways that you can watch, listen and follow along as the Steelers take on the Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. WATCH/STREAM. Local broadcast on KDKA-TV (CBS) – Game coverage begins Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET;...
Steelers Podcast: Steelers fans, don’t freak out about the T.J. Watt news

T.j. Watt is at camp but he is not practicing. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler confirmed that his absence on the practice field is due to contract negotiations. This is disconcerting to some Steelers fans. But don’t worry too much about it. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the flagship morning show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
FanSided

3 roster cuts the Steelers need to make immediately

Preseason is a time for the Steelers, and all NFL teams, to evaluate player strengths and weaknesses before making their final cuts. During the span of the pre-season, there are some players on the Steelers roster that you know will stay there through at least the last pre-season game, and you have no recourse but to mumble to yourself, why is that guy still on the team and why hasn’t he been cut yet? When it comes to the Steelers roster, a few players probably should be cut now just to end things.
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Makes preseason debut

Boswell converted on his lone extra-point try in Thursday's 24-16 preseason win over the Eagles. Boswell didn't see the field in last week's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys, while Samuel Sloman converted on one of his two field-goal attempts during the contest. The 30-year-old took the field for an extra-point try in the first half Thursday, but Sloman saw work in the second half and made his lone field-goal attempt while also drilling a pair of extra-point tries. The two should continue to compete for kicking duties during the preseason, but Boswell has six years of experience in the league and made 19 of his 20 field-goal attempts last year.
Steelers' Dwayne Haskins: Sees extended action Thursday

Haskins completed eight of 13 passes for 54 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed twice for four yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The 2019 15th overall pick officially began his journey toward what he and the Steelers...
Steelers open preseason with win over Cowboys in Hall of Fame Game

With their former coach and two former players watching and waiting for their gold-jacket moment, the Steelers kicked off Hall of Fame weekend with a 16-3 victory against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night that will likely be the least exciting event of the four-day celebration. Coach Mike Tomlin elected...
Steelers:

Three days after Troy Polamalu announced a covid diagnosis, former teammate and Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis said he also has tested positive. On his Twitter account Monday, Bettis wrote that he has mild symptoms and is isolating at home. Bettis said he has been vaccinated. Bettis did...
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Logs 11 carries in preseason opener

Samuels rushed 11 times for 20 yards and hauled in his lone target for five yards in the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. Samuels is competing for the primary backup role behind Najee Harris ahead of the regular season, and he led the team's backfield in touches during the preseason opener. However, his 1.8 yards per carry ranked last among the team's running backs. Harris will command the majority of the work this season, and Samuels will have to show better efficiency later in the preseason if he hopes to differentiate himself from Kalen Ballage, Anthony McFarland and Benny Snell.
Trai Turner and Melvin Ingram both describe their first game with the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t just win their second preseason game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but they got some players some valuable experience. Of those who returned to the lineup, two veterans got their first taste of football with the black and gold. That would be none other than offensive guard...
Steelers Podcast: 5 things we won’t learn about the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game

We expect to learn a lot about the Steelers when they play Dallas on Thursday in preseason action. However, quite a bit of questions will be left unanswered. What won’t we learn about the 2021 Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.
Steelers' Antoine Brooks: Recovers fumble in preseason win

Brooks (lower leg) recorded a solo tackle and a fumble recovery in the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. Brooks suffered a lower-leg injury in practice early last week, but he was still able to take the field in Thursday's preseason opener. The 23-year-old will contend for a depth role in Pittsburgh's secondary ahead of the regular season.
AllSteelers

AllSteelers Talk: Winners and Losers From Steelers Preseason Opener

There were plenty of takeaways from the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game - both good and bad. We'll start with the quarterback competition. The Steelers got their first glance at Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins in live-game action, but somehow, Josh Dobbs stole the show. No, we're not kidding.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roster Bubble: 11 Cowboys who could be cut, waived, IR'd or traded by Tuesday's deadline

This first of three roster cuts is fast approaching, with the Dallas Cowboys and the other 31 NFL clubs having until Tuesday, August 17 at 3:00 p.m. central to let players know of their fate. Each team will need to remove five players from their 90-man offseason roster this week and then again next Tuesday before the final paring down happens. That will bring the rosters down from 80 to 53 players.
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Big catch in preseason opener

Claypool secured three of four targets for 62 yards during the Steelers' 16-3 preseason win over the Cowboys in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. He remained down for some time after a 45-yard catch in the second quarter, but Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network reports head coach Mike Tomlin relayed Claypool was okay after the game.

