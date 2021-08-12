Steelers Podcast: Steelers preseason numbers and those we need to see

Preseason is a time for the Steelers, and all NFL teams, to evaluate player strengths and weaknesses before making their final cuts. During the span of the pre-season, there are some players on the Steelers roster that you know will stay there through at least the last pre-season game, and you have no recourse but to mumble to yourself, why is that guy still on the team and why hasn’t he been cut yet? When it comes to the Steelers roster, a few players probably should be cut now just to end things.