Steelers Podcast: Steelers preseason numbers and those we need to see
The Steelers achieved some stats victories in some categories against Dallas in the Hall of Fame Game. There is plenty of data that still needs to show up on the stat sheet. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
