Spot Nike's Dunk Low "Seoul" on the Streets of South Korea

Hypebae
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Nike dropped the “Seoul” iteration of its Dunk Low exclusively in South Korea. Celebrating the much-anticipated release, HYPEBAE KR and HYPEBEAST KR took to the streets, capturing the kicks on the Korean capital’s citizens. As revealed previously, the sneakers don a white leather base on the upper, which...

hypebae.com

#Seoul#Hypebeast#Korean#The Dunk Low#Hypebeastkr
