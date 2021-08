After a gorgeous weekend with little to no humidity, Mother Nature will provide Michiana with a bit of a summer reality check starting Tuesday. Tonight, Michiana's weather should still be fairly comfortable, with mostly clear skies and lows in the lower 60s. As humidity increases, fog is possible to start things out Tuesday morning as temperatures approach the dew point. While a stray shower or storm is possible on Tuesday, most of us should stay dry with highs in the lower 80s. Afterwards, expect fog in the morning with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon and early evening. This pattern will be in place on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dry weather returns on Sunday.