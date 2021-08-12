Cancel
Singtel maintains 5G, digital focus as Covid cases rise

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSingtel returned to profit in its fiscal Q1 2021/2022 (ending 30 June), with growth driven by an improved performance in Australia, a turnaround at Bharti Airtel and rising ARPU in key markets. In an earnings statement, group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon explained an easing of Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions improved the...

