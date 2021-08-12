Cancel
Foster + Partners Completes Safra Center for Brain Sciences in Jerusalem

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster + Partners has recently completed the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Brain Sciences, a new research facility within the Hebrew University of Jerusalem campus. The design features an array of flexible laboratories arranged in two parallel wings around an open central courtyard, which recreates the surrounding landscape through its citrus trees and water stream. The distinctive facade screen represents the neurological brain structure, as drawn by Spanish neuroscientist Santiago Ramon y Cajal at the beginning of the 20th century.

Carnegie, PAObserver-Reporter

Messy science explored at Carnegie Science Center

Aspiring scientists and messy explorers are invited to the Carnegie Science Center on Sunday, Aug. 22 for MessFest. The family event features egg-drop challenges, bubble science, slime demonstrations, and other messy activities. Free with general admission, visitors can extract DNA from strawberries, design their own squirt gun art, make slime...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Witnessing the Growth of Xiangshan Campus of China Academy of Art: 2007 vs 2021

The Xiangshan campus of China Academy of Art was designed by the recipient of the 2012 Pritzker Architecture Prize, Shu Wang and Wenyu Lu from Amateur Architecture Studio. The studio was responsible for the overall project completion from master planning to architectural design and landscape design. On the north side of Xiangshan is the first phase of the campus. It was designed in 2001 and completed in 2004. It is a complex of ten buildings and two bridges, with a construction area of about 70,000 square meters. The second phase of the campus is located on the south side of Xiangshan, and it was designed in 2004 and completed in 2007. It consists of ten large buildings and two small buildings with a construction area of nearly 80,000 square meters.
Sciencebrown.edu

Computational brain science summer program at Brown opens up a world of science

Schiavone-Chamorro is conducting research on the cognitive mechanisms behind gambling addictions. She is using the programming platform MATLAB, a tool well-known to computational neuroscientists, to track the behaviors of compulsive gamblers. The goal, she said, is to determine if individuals with gambling disorders are influenced by the illusion of control and the amount of reward they receive.
Entertainmentdesignboom.com

fluid and undulating, foster + partners' mobility pavilion will show at expo 2020 dubai

Foster + partners celebrates progress and mobility with its ‘alif’ pavilion, to open this october at expo 2020 dubai. the space offers visitors an experience that will merge the digital world with the physical, exhibiting iconic historical figures whose innovations have shaped the technology of the modern world. the pavilion will host the world’s largest passenger elevator, capable of transporting approximately 160 people at once. the name ‘alif’ references the first letter of the arabic alphabet, an homage which honors the beginning of human progress in its journey across ever expanding frontiers.
Collegesgeekwire.com

UW Foster Master of Science in Information Systems Open House

Join Admissions staff to learn about the Master of Science in Information Systems Program at the University of Washington Foster School of Business. The one-year, work-compatible program trains students to be at the forefront of technological innovation with courses in data mining and analytics, cloud computing, information and cyber security, executive leadership, and more.
Medical & Biotechfooddive.com

Motif partners with mechanical engineers and dental experts to understand the science of chewing

Eating is an extremely complex activity, according to Stefan Baier, Motif FoodWorks' head of food science. Once food enters the mouth, it gets broken down at different rates by different teeth during chewing. The tongue is constantly in motion, moving the food around to be chewed, tasted and swallowed. And while that's going on, the mouth produces saliva, which is a complex biological fluid important in lubrication and tasting.
ArchDaily

Best Architecture Masters According to the BAM Ranking

In order “to help architects and students to get to know the best International Master’s programs available”, the Best Architecture Masters (BAM) has established its annual list of top postgraduate architecture curriculums. Based on the QS Ranking by Subjects – Architecture / Built Environment, for the 2021 edition, 22 Universities were selected to be evaluated, by an Expert Committee, formed by 15 professors from all over the world.
Rochester, NYRochester Business Journal

Rochester Museum & Science Center

Rochester Museum & Science Center announces that David Pestke has been named director of finance. He previously served as assistant controller at Episcopal SeniorLife Communities. He has a B.A. in economics and an MBA from St. John Fisher College. The information in the People and Awards section is provided by...
Hemet, CAValley News

Western Science Center Museum to reopen with the Inland Empire Science Festival Aug. 21

The Western Science Center Museum, where one of the largest Mastodon fossil collections in the nation is housed, announced it will be reopening Aug. 21 combined with the 2021 Inland Empire Science Festival. “We’re excited to announce that the Western Science Center will reopen,” museum officials said. “We’ve been busy getting ready to show off new exhibits and new fossils. In a way we’ve got a whole new museum for you to explore.” The WSC has been closed, except for a few Saturday outdoor science presentations, during the long COVID-19 pandemic. The museum, at 2345 Searl Parkway in Hemet, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. Visitors will also be able to visit many science vendors coming to the festival with exhibits and information. The largest fossil on displ.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers study the mouse brain to learn about the memory center

Some people have better memories than others, able to recall also the facts and figures with ease. Researchers have been conducting investigations using mouse brains to try and learn more about how the visual cortex stores and remembers individual images. The team found that the brain’s memory center is needed to recognize image sequences, but not single sites.
EducationTimes Union

Leading Researcher Partnered with CoderZ to Write a White Paper on Fostering and Assessing Students Creativity and Collaboration Skills

DERRY, N.H. (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. Creativity and collaboration are two of the future-ready skills that are essential for students’ success in academics and the workforce. Dr. Yigal Rosen, an education researcher at Harvard University and the Project Director of creative thinking assessment at the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) and the Science assessment research and development at the U.S. National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), partnered with CoderZ’s Curriculum Development Lead, Elizabeth Bacon and CoderZ VP of Pedagogy, Hana Zimmerman Karl, to write a white paper that will lead to research and development of these two skill areas through CoderZ STEM curriculum.
Charitieswashingtonexec.com

Northern Virginia Science Center Targets Completing $75M Fundraising Goal

As the Children’s Science Center wraps up a summer of both virtual and in-person camps, leaders are also targeting community support for a campaign to finish fundraising for a new state-of-the-art center. When finished, the Northern Virginia Science Center will feature creating art and music using real-time data; constructing an...
Cincinnati, OHmoversmakers.org

Museum Center to partner with Sweet Cheeks on diaper donations

The Cincinnati Museum Center will begin a partnership with Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank to collect diapers for families in need. The museum is establishing a collection site outside the Children’s Museum where guests can drop off donations. Sweet Cheeks is the city’s only nonprofit diaper bank. They agency works to...
Industrytricitiesbusinessnews.com

LIGO science center construction nears completion

Completion of the $7.7 million LIGO Exploration Center, called LExC, is on track to be completed by the end of September, with a spring 2022 grand opening planned. LIGO Hanford, one of two detectors making up the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, broke ground in fall 2020 on the science center.
EngineeringHPCwire

Brain-Inspired Computing Concepts Take Center Stage at ICONS Conference

Aug. 12, 2021 — The fourth annual International Conference on Neuromorphic Systems, or ICONS, which took place virtually from July 27 to 29, assembled 175 participants scattered across four continents to attend live sessions, view prerecorded presentations and converse with peers about pushing the boundaries of novel architectures, models and applications.
Scienceparentmap.com

Ecosystem Explorers with WET Science Center

Visit the Hawks Prairie Reclaimed Water Ponds and discover an amazing public space featuring native habitat. Explore the wetlands, get an up-close look at the tiniest wildlife, and follow the path of reclaimed water! Stop by to pick up free science kits and activity packets, complete a scavenger hunt to earn prizes, and more. Face masks and social distancing between groups are strongly encouraged.
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

What Einstein Meant By "Time is an Illusion"

There are all sorts of quotes about time. One of my favorite quotes is by Abhijit Naskar, the author of "Love, God & Neurons: Memoir of a scientist who found himself by getting lost." He said, “Time is basically an illusion created by the mind to aid in our sense of temporal presence in the vast ocean of space. Without the neurons to create a virtual perception of the past and the future based on all our experiences, there is no actual existence of the past and the future. All that there is, is the present.”

