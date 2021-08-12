Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok plans to go public in Hong Kong in defiance of China's government

By Entrepreneur en Español
newmilfordspectrum.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCiting people familiar with the company's projects, The Financial Times reported that ByteDance could debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange later this year or early 2022. This "despite a growing regulatory assault targeting companies Chinese technology ”, exposes the British media. It may interest you: We explain why not...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Ipo#Public Company#The Financial Times#Chinese#British#Initial Public Offering#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
InternetWNCY

China issues draft rules banning unfair competition in the internet sector

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese regulators on Tuesday issued a lengthy set of draft regulations for the internet sector, banning unfair competition and restricting the use of user data, the latest move in a crackdown on the country’s powerful tech companies. According to a document published on China’s State Administration for...
EconomyPosted by
Axios

China's regulatory crackdown sends investors scurrying

Investors are reevaluating their appetite for China-related bets following a pickup in Beijing's regulatory actions. Catch up quick: Chinese regulators have made their way into a broad spectrum of domestic industries. That includes moves that limit business growth, like banning DiDi’s app or prohibiting tutoring companies from teaching specific curriculum, as well as increasing scrutiny of online insurance companies and fintechs.
EntertainmentBillboard

Tencent Music Reports Strong Quarter Before Regulator Crackdown

While Chinese regulators were placing strict control upon the country’s tech sector this spring, its local music streaming giant Tencent Music Entertainment improved revenue and subscriber numbers substantially. In the period from April 1 to June 30, the parent company to steaming services QQ, Kuguo and Kuwo saw music revenues climb 32.8% to 1.79 billion RMB ($277 million) and subscribers jump 40.6% to 66.2 million, compared to the prior quarter, according to the company’s second-quarter earnings report released Monday (Aug. 16). For a company with a 77% market share in the country, it’s a testament to the rapid pace of growth in China’s hot music market. (That’s far greater gains on both accounts, in percentage terms, than Spotify achieved in same time span -- 17% and 19.6%, respectively -- for example.) TME’s total revenue, which includes social entertainment, grew 15.5% to 8.01 billion RMB ($1.24 billion).
U.S. Politicsinvesting.com

Gensler Warns of Chinese Company Risks Following SEC Crackdown

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler issued his most direct warning on Monday about the risks of investing in Chinese companies. Gensler said in a video message that there is a lot that American investors don’t know about some Chinese companies that are listed on U.S. stock exchanges. His remarks come just weeks after the regulator halted initial public offerings of Chinese companies until they boost disclosures.
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Tencent Music Changes Focus After Regulatory Slap, Profits Drop

China’s Tencent Music Entertainment is to adjust its business model after being hit with regulatory penalties and seeing its share tumble to record lows. It will downplay music streaming and control of exclusive content and instead emphasize related services such as karaoke and social entertainment. The company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, but remains controlled by China’s Tencent, released its quarterly results for the three months to June on Tuesday (Monday evening in New York). They showed a 16% increase in revenue to RMB8.01 billion ($1.24 billion) and profits reduced from RMB943 million to RMB871 million. In a...
Economyactionnewsnow.com

China tech stocks plunge again as regulators unveil new antitrust rules

China's biggest tech companies lost more than $50 billion in market value Tuesday after the government proposed sweeping new rules to further curb anti-competitive behavior among big internet firms. The latest effort to clamp down on the sector comes from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), which has spearheaded...
Technologysrdtf.org

China Steps Up Tech Scrutiny With Rules Over Unfair Competition

China moved on Tuesday to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies’ handling of critical data. Beijing has been firming its grip on Internet platforms in recent months, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers’ information and violation of consumer rights, in a reversal after years of a more laissez-faire approach.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Why Cathie Wood took her ARKK ETF’s China stock exposure to zero

NEW YORK (Aug 17): Cathie Wood, the superstar fund manager who has for months been paring holdings tied to Chinese technology giants, said a country that catapulted past the US in innovation seems to now be in a state of retreat. “I think that China-US saber rattling, which has intensified...
ChinaStreetInsider.com

China's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Didi Global Inc said on Monday it will provide its drivers in several Chinese cities with more details on the fees they receive, the first big move by the ride-hailing giant after state media accused it of paying drivers unfairly. Didi said drivers in seven Chinese...
Marketsu.today

Bank of China Shuts Down 11 Crypto Trading Companies

The Shenzhen branch of the People's Bank of China is going after illegal forex and cryptocurrency trading companies and has shut down 11 companies that are working in the trading and financial industry or with digital assets, Cnstock reports. The subgroup of the People's Bank of China formed a list...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

China's top legislature to discuss adding anti-sanctions law to Hong Kong on Friday - media

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's top legislature will discuss on Friday the possible extension to Hong Kong of an anti-sanctions law, local media TVB News quoted National People's Congress Standing Committee delegate Tam Yiu-chung as saying. Earlier, the city's leader Carrie Lam said she did not have an explicit timetable for the implementation in Hong Kong of a mainland Chinese law that retaliates against foreign sanctions.
ProtestsDerrick

Hong Kong protest group disbands under government pressure

Hong Kong’s largest protest group has disbanded, saying on Sunday that it is unable operate in the face of government pressure. The Civil Human Rights Front, organizer of many of the largest rallies during the city’s 2019 pro-democracy protest, said on its Facebook page Sunday that it had to disband after its convenor, Figo Chan, was imprisoned. The CHRF will donate its HK$1.6 million ($205,579) of assets to “appropriate organizations,” it said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy