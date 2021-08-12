Eight key disciplines to become a video game developer
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. In 2019, 32,262 million pesos entered Mexico thanks to the video game industry , according to The Competitive Intelligence Unit . So if you have thought about making a career in this area, either because you are a gamer or for any other reason, it is important that you know that several disciplines are involved in creating a video game.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0