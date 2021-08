SCHOOL SUPPLY DRIVE – Diamond Credit Union branch offices have begun accepting public donations of school supplies to help bolster the institution’s own efforts this year to distribute much-needed materials to students across Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties. Diamond operates its own internal supply drive annually, but is asking for more help “as local families and students navigate a school year like none we’ve experienced before.” Supplies can be dropped off through Aug. 20 (2021; Saturday) at any Diamond branch, in Pottstown, Royersford, Boyertown, Exeter, Wyomissing, Muhlenberg, or at Tower Health’s Reading Hospital. For more information, call the credit union at 610-326-5490.