New tropical storm Fred forms in Caribbean
A disturbance in the Caribbean has achieved tropical storm status and is now tropical storm Fred. The eventual path of the storm is uncertain at this moment with many forecasts calling for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico. While this path would make it unlikely that Fred will affect the Eastern Shore in a meaningful way, there have been instances in which hurricanes have crossed Florida, moved up the coast and have hit the Eastern Shore, hurricane Donna being one of those.shoredailynews.com
Comments / 0