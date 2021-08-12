Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

New tropical storm Fred forms in Caribbean

shoredailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA disturbance in the Caribbean has achieved tropical storm status and is now tropical storm Fred. The eventual path of the storm is uncertain at this moment with many forecasts calling for it to move into the Gulf of Mexico. While this path would make it unlikely that Fred will affect the Eastern Shore in a meaningful way, there have been instances in which hurricanes have crossed Florida, moved up the coast and have hit the Eastern Shore, hurricane Donna being one of those.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carribean#Tropical Storm#Hurricane Donna#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pensacola, FLyaleclimateconnections.org

Tropical Storm Fred nears Florida Panhandle; Grace a dangerous rain threat to earthquake-battered Haiti

Tropical Storm Fred is steaming northward over the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected late Monday afternoon landfall in the Florida Panhandle near Panama City, not far from where category 5 Hurricane Michael came ashore in 2018. Fred was bringing heavy rains to coastal portions of the Florida Panhandle early Monday afternoon, and a tornado watch was up in the region.
Bay County, FLNews Herald

Tropical Storm Fred power outages in Bay County, Panama City Beach: See the map

Power outages are expected in Panama City Beach and Bay County communities as Tropical Storm Fred approaches the Florida Panhandle. The storm is expected to make landfall Monday afternoon or evening, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph. Residents in the Panhandle and Big Bend areas can expect 4-8 inches of rain, with isolated storm totals of 12 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Texas Statecun.news

Tropical Weather Outlook Texas and Gulf of Mexico

“For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Fred, located over the northeast Gulf of Mexico, on Tropical Depression Grace, located near the south coast of the Dominican Republic, and on Tropical Depression Eight, located a little over 100 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

Comments / 0

Community Policy