Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Heat Advisory is in effect from noon today until 7:00 PM. Heat index values up to 106 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

