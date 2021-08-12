Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Rishi Sunak says 'not complacent' about UK growth figures

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChancellor Rishi Sunak tells the BBC there's still work to be done as the UK economy recovers from lockdown and he is "not complacent". It comes after latest growth figures show the economy expanded 4.8% in the April-June quarter.

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyShropshire Star

UK worker numbers rise further despite furlough support winding down

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 182,000 between June and July. UK worker numbers have rebounded further in July as the labour market recovery continued despite the initial winding down of the furlough scheme, according to official figures. The...
Marketsrock947.com

UK payrolls move closer to pre-pandemic level – ONS

LONDON (Reuters) – The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics said 28.9 million people were now on company...
EconomyShropshire Star

More in work across Shropshire

The number in work across the West Midlands rose again in the three months to the end of June. The latest Office for National Statistics figures also showed another drop in the region's unemployment rate for the period with number claiming unemployment benefits mainly continuing to fall again in July.
Businesskfgo.com

UK employers have strongest hiring plans in over 8 years, survey shows

LONDON (Reuters) – British employers plan to increase staff numbers by the most in more than eight years over the coming months and few intend to make staff redundant when government furlough support ends next month, a survey showed on Monday. The quarterly survey by Britain’s Chartered Institute of Personnel...
BusinessBBC

UK defence giant Ultra agrees to £2.6bn Cobham takeover

Ultra Electronics, a major supplier to the Royal Navy, has agreed to be bought by US-owned Cobham in a £2.6bn takeover being monitored by the UK government. Cobham said it would "offer legally binding and enforceable commitments to HM Government" over the Ultra deal. These include security issues and protecting...
Businessinvezz.com

GBP/USD signal ahead of UK jobs and inflation data

The GBP/USD pair will be in focus as the UK publishes its jobs numbers. The ONS will publish the latest inflation numbers on Wednesday. The pair will also react to the latest Fed chair statement. The GBP/USD price is under intense pressure ahead of key economic numbers from the United...
Public HealthBBC

UK wages up and record vacancies as furlough winds down

Victims' families in Scotland hold public inquiry talks. Families who have lost loved ones to coronavirus are due to meet Scottish government ministers to discuss a future public inquiry. Members of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice will hold talks with Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.
EconomyBBC

UK job vacancies at record high as wages tick up

Job vacancies have hit a record high as the UK's labour market continues to "rebound robustly", according to the latest official figures. The number of vacancies hit 953,000 in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. The unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in the three...
TV & VideosTelegraph

Channel 4 turns to ex-Ofcom boss in privatisation battle

Channel 4 has turned to a former boss of the media watchdog Ofcom to help stiffen its defences against the threat of privatisation. The Bake Off broadcaster is being advised on the Government’s consultation on the future of Channel 4 by Flint Global, an independent consultancy co-founded by Ed Richards.
EconomyTelegraph

SNP faces fresh scrutiny over £55m unpaid Gupta debt

Nicola Sturgeon is facing fresh scrutiny over her dealings with Sanjeev Gupta after the troubled steel tycoon failed to meet a pledge to set aside £55m for Britain’s last aluminium smelter. Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance struck a taxpayer-backed deal with Scottish ministers in 2016 for the Fort William smelter and...
WorldThe Independent

Rishi Sunak’s public spending dilemma is that soon he will have to say ‘no’

I hope I’m not breaking the rules of the leader-writers’ club when I say that in many years of writing unsigned editorials for The Independent, I have often resorted to the formula: “Of course, these solutions will require additional public spending, but that is a small price to pay for motherhood and apple pie; and besides, the costs of doing nothing are even greater.”
BusinessThe Independent

For Rishi Sunak, the problems are only just beginning

It’s fair to say Rishi Sunak has enjoyed a pretty good press over the past year or more. His schemes to support the economy, supported by the Bank of England, have worked, broadly, against the double whammy of Brexit and Covid. Borrowing has reached wartime levels but few seem to care, and inflation has not (yet) taken off, or sterling collapsed. His personal ratings have shot up among MPs and party activists, and the voters seem to like him too. Pointedly, they contrast with the prime minister’s decline into trolley-like aimlessness. Now he is in a position to welcome a remarkable rise in national income over the April to June quarter, of some 4.8 per cent – nearly 20 per cent on an annualised basis. He declares, predictably, Britain is “bouncing back” with the highest growth among comparable economies. Pointedly, he fails to dispel speculation he fancies the leadership of his party.

Comments / 0

Community Policy