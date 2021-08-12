Cancel
Accomack County, VA

Breakthrough cases in Eastern Region very rare

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcern is continuing to mount over breakthrough COVID-19 variant cases. Breakthrough means that a fully vaccinated individual tests positive for the virus. Although figures are not available for Accomack and Northampton counties individually, they are available for the Eastern Region of Virginia which includes Hampton Roads, the Middle Peninsula, the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore. The figures are updated weekly and are for the first week of August.

