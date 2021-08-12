Breakthrough cases in Eastern Region very rare

With the more contagious delta variant strain of COVID-19 spreading throughout the country, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus are on the rise. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), daily COVID-19 deaths have more than doubled from about 180 a day on July 9 to more than 400 a day as of Tuesday. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington also notes that hospital resource use has spiked throughout the country during that same period.