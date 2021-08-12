Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Here Are 5 Hurdles That Democrats Face Now For Their $3.5 Trillion Budget

Posted by 
KPCW
KPCW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Senate struggled for months to get agreement and ultimately a bipartisan vote to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package. Now Democrats in Congress are moving on to something potentially even harder: staying united on a $3.5 trillion budget that would represent the most ambitious remaking of the social safety net since the New Deal. Without Republican support they have limited time and room for error to get the plan to the president's desk.

www.kpcw.org

Comments / 0

KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.

 https://www.kpcw.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Federal Budget#Economy#Gop#The Democratic Party#House#Labor#Covid#Republicans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsblogforarizona.net

A Democratic ‘Suicide Squad’ Threatens To Sabotage The Biden Agenda And Fellow Democrats

Nine Democratic House members, a rump “suicide squad” drawn from the House Problem Solvers Caucus – a misnomer, because this group has never solved any problem despite all the attention it receives – is inexplicably threatening the Biden agenda and fellow Democrats. Its members mostly have voted for whatever House Speaker Nancy Pelosi brings to the floor for a vote. So what is their problem now?
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Pelosi shoots down conservative Dem revolt, saying Congress backs "totality" of Biden’s vision

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) presides over Resolution 755 as the House of Representatives votes on the second article of impeachment of US President Donald Trump at in the House Chamber at the US Capitol Building on December 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to successfully pass two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

McCarthy’s silent treatment

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has been maintaining a deliberate silence about how his caucus should approach the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Why it matters: It passed the Senate last week with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But it faces an uncertain future in the House, with even Democrats divided over what they want.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Early indicators suggest Democrats' House majority is in jeopardy

WASHINGTON — Democrats with proven track records of winning tough districts aren't running for re-election. Republicans are enjoying early fundraising windfalls. And, as Donald Trump and Barack Obama both learned the hard way, midterm elections almost always break against the president's party. The early indicators that showed Democrats poised to...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Democrats want to use your taxpayer money to fund abortion on demand

In 1994, a prominent senator said, “Those of us who are opposed to abortion should not be compelled to pay for them.” That senator was Joe Biden. Then-Sen. Biden was a part of a strong bipartisan coalition defending the unborn and protecting anti-abortion voters from paying for abortions. But Biden has surrendered to extremists in the abortion industry, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the so-called "Squad," who want to force people to pay for abortion on demand across all government programs, beginning with gutting the long-standing Hyde Amendment.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Pelosi, moderate Dems stuck over infrastructure bill timing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi floated a potential compromise to moderate Democrats who are threatening to withhold crucial support from a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint, prompting a rebuff as the group said they stand by their demand of an immediate vote on a separate, bipartisan infrastructure package. Pelosi’s proposal, in a...
Congress & CourtsDetroit News

Democrats’ dare on debt sets up high-stakes shutdown fight

Democrats are betting Republicans will blink and agree to raise the debt ceiling before it expires, a risky wager after a weeks-long standoff that threatens the health of the financial markets and continued U.S. government operations. Should market turmoil and a federal shutdown ensue this fall, it could overshadow Democrats’...
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy